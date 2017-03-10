Three Charged with Distribution of Drugs After Raid on Lexington Park Home

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division identified Antonio W. Chase, 30 of Lexington Park, as a distributor of cocaine. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his residence on Rogers Drive in Lexington Park, MD. The search warrant was executed with the assistance of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team, K-9, and Vice Narcotics Support Team deputies.

Recovered as a result of the search and seizure warrant were a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine (approximately $5,300 street value), suspected powder cocaine (approximately $1,900 street value), suspected marijuana (approximately $60 street value), more than $10,000 in cash, three handguns, one shotgun, and other items indicative of drug distribution. Two of the handguns were reported stolen from outside the State of Maryland.

Antonio W. Chase (who was on pre-trial release), Chloe J. Collins, 29, of Lusby, and Keith L. Mackall, 53, of Lexington Park, were arrested and charged accordingly.

Additional charges are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

