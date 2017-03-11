La Plata Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Welcome

On Friday, March 10, 2017, at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8200 block of Blossom Point Road in Welcome for the report of a single vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Mazda pick-up truck was traveling north when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Roger Slaughter, 61, of La Plata, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

There were no other occupants in the truck. The Traffic Operations Unit is investigating.

