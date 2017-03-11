Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Indian Head

On March 11, 2017 at approximately 7:22 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a single vehicle collision on Chicamuxen Rd. at Riverside Rd. in the Indian Head area of Charles County.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates that a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Chicamuxen Rd. when, just prior to Riverside Rd., it went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, who was the sole occupant, was extricated from the vehicle by Fire Department personnel and treated by Paramedics prior to being pronounced deceased on scene.

Driver error is believed to be the cause of this collision. The deceased’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Troopers were assisted by Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office as well as personnel from the State Highway Administration, the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department, the Marbury Volunteer Fire Department, the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department, the Naval District Washington Fire-EMS Division and the Charles County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding this collision is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200 and reference case number 17-MSP-010401.

This investigation is being continued by Sergeant C.M. Bowling, a Collision Reconstruction Specialist assigned to the La Plata Barrack.

