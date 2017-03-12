Thomas Hillary Dean, Jr. “Tommy”, 53, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on March 5, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on August 19, 1963 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Frances Cecilia Wible Dean and Thomas Hillary Dean, Sr. Tommy is survived by his friend/companion Helen Barnett of Leonardtown, MD. He was preceded in death by his sister Ella Mae Dean. He was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. He graduated from Leonardtown High School in 1981, and earned an Associate’s Degree from the College of Southern Maryland. Tommy worked as a Project Manager for Calvert County Government and was a realtor for O’Brian Realty. Tommy was a member of the Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad, Hollywood Moose Lodge, and enjoyed singing, traveling and spending time with friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM followed by rescue prayers at 7:15PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown.MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 10, 2017 at 11:00 AM with Father Ray Schmidt officiating in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD.

Contributions may be made to the Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 79 Hollywood, MD 20636.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.