Deborah Maureen “Debbie” McHugh, 62, of Valley Lee, MD passed away March 5, 2017 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore Maryland after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born October 30, 1954 in Springville, NY to the late Carl Michael Szucs and Elaine Ruth Keller.

Debbie graduated in 1972 from Holland Central High School in New York and Buffalo State College in 1976 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from George Washington University. On August 6, 1977 she married her beloved husband, Brian Francis McHugh, in Holland, NY. Together they celebrated over 31 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in July 2009. She began her teaching career at Margaret Brent Middle School and later transferred to Leonardtown High School when it opened. She was the Chair of the Special Education Department until her retirement in 2009, with over 30 years of dedication to the students. After retirement she continued to volunteer, advise other teachers and substitute teach until 2016 at Leonardtown High School. Debbie was an excellent cook and made many delicious meals. She enjoyed hosting her son and his friends. She also enjoyed going to the movies and cheering her son on in all sports he participated in. She loved having fun in the sun, spending the day on the beach, the boat, and fishing. She enjoyed all family vacations, and was just happy to go along and be with the ones she loved.

Debbie is survived by her son, Colin Brian McHugh of Valley Lee, MD; her siblings, Michael Szucs (Susan) of Strykersville, NY and Crystal Szucs Pomeroy (Craig) of Sturgeon Bay, WI; her nieces and nephews: Randy Szucs, Laura Fridman, Matthew Raiten, Erin Pomeroy, Abbey Pomeroy, Amanda Maldonado, and Mark Maldonado; and her close friends, the Raley family. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family will receive friends for Debbie’s Life Celebration on Saturday, March 11, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s County Special Olympics, 25160 Allie’s Way, Hollywood, MD 20636; Greenwell Foundation, Therapeautic Riding Program, P.O. Box 198, Hollywood, MD 20636 and American Cancer Society, 1041 Route 3 N Building A, Gambrills, MD 21054.

