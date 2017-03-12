On March 6, 2017 Beverly Stearns, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home after a year-long battle with cancer.

Beverly was born in 1933 in Portland, Oregon to Evelyn and Fred Kalmbach.

Beverly Stearns was a special events volunteer at the White House for over 30 years, specializing in floral design. Whether it was the Christmas season or a visit by foreign dignitaries, Beverly helped insure that the White House was both stately and beautiful for all occasions.

Beverly earned her Master Judge credentials and judged floral competitions throughout the mid-Atlantic area. Her professional eye was in high demand at state and county fairs as well as various Garden Club events including the National Capitol Area Garden Club. However, the White House was always her first love, where her trained eye and years of working with natural decorative materials made her a valuable team member.

During her time as a White House volunteer Beverly met and served presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan and Clinton. Along with other volunteers she received numerous letters of appreciation and several personal letters from the First Ladies.

Mrs. Stearns was born and raised in Portland Oregon. Her life-long fascination with flowers began early in life, inspired by her uncle, Rudolph Kalmbach, who was the curator of the famed Portland City Rose Garden until the mid-1970s.

Her Federal career began in 1951 with the Veterans Administration in Portland, Oregon, and continued with the Army in Anchorage, Alaska in 1963. She ended her career in 1996 at the Naval Research Lab in Washington, D.C.

She is a survivor of the 1964 Alaska earthquake, the strongest quake recorded in North American History. Beverly helped research compile and edit “Operation Helping Hand: The Armed Forces React to Earthquake Disaster”, for which she was awarded official commendation from the Army for her outstanding performance.

During a break in her federal career she owned and operated a dance school in Fort Washington, Maryland, where, together with her daughter Gayle, she provided training and performance opportunities for hundreds of young dancers.

A devoted, wife, mother, and grandmother, Beverly raised four children and mentored nine grandchildren. Shortly after celebrating her 63rd anniversary with her surviving husband Richard, Beverly lost her year-long battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Ann Nauman. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard A. Stearns, her children, Gayle Gardiner (Alfred), William Stearns (Jeanne), Richard Stearns(Denise), her brother Brian Kalmbach (Loretta), and her nine grandchildren, Ashley and Mary Gardiner, Matthew and Conner Nauman, Rachel and Ethan Stearns, and Ryan, Brandi and Nicholas Stearns.

Viewing ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 4-7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be held at 10am, Monday March 13, 2017 at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment to follow at St. Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Doctor Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Memorial contributions to the student scholarship fund of the St. Mary’s County Garden Club can be made in Beverly’s honor to the St. Mary’s County Garden Club, PO Box 464 Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.