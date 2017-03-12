James Alvin “Sonny” Bowles, Jr., 82, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland passed away on March 6, 2017 in Charlotte Hall.

Born on August 23, 1934, he was the son of the late James Alvin Bowles, Sr. and the late Catherine MacFarland Bowles. Sonny was spontaneous: he loved golfing, singing, a good steak and baked potato as well as the finer things in life. He served his country in the Air Force and was a Sales Manager in the auto sales industry.

Preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Barbara Bowles Neilson and Patsy Bowles Conway, Sonny is survived by 7 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There will be a Memorial Mass on Monday, March, 13, 2017 at 11AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. Interment is private.