Brenda Faye Bennett, 62, of Hollywood, MD passed away March 6, 2017 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

She was born May 20, 1954 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Jack Hardin and Mary Alice Cryer Brynteson.

Brenda was loved, respected, and admired by so many people. She was a lady full of class and grace. Brenda married her beloved husband, Paul Bennett, on Oct. 25th 1986, and together they celebrated over 30 years of marriage. She held many job titles. During her high school years, she maintained a job at the Rex All Pharmacy in Leonardtown. She then held her cosmetology license after graduating from high school in 1973, and worked at Emily’s Salon in Mechanicsville. She was a bartender at Dukes Bar in Leonardtown for roughly ten years. Brenda and her husband also ran Bennett’s Market and Pub as well as Captain Joe Hazel’s Harbor View Inn, both located in Leonardtown. She retired from the United States Postal Service in Hollywood, MD as a rural carrier after 16 years of service. Brenda took great pride in each of her jobs, and she always went the extra mile to make sure things were done properly. One of her favorite things to do was to cook for her family and friends, and many will say how fantastic her cooking was. Brenda loved birds, animals, and planting flowers. She was very family oriented. Her greatest accomplishment was the raising of her two children.

Brenda is survived by her Husband, Paul Bennett, Sr. her children, Paul Bennett, Jr. and Chelsey Bennett both of Hollywood, MD. Her siblings, Jack Hardin of Great Mills, MD, Mark Brynteson of Waldorf, MD and Michael Brynteson of North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends for Brenda’s Life Celebration on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. With a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 10:00 .am.at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43920 St. Johns Road, Hollywood MD 20636. Interment will be in St. Andrews Episcopal cemetery. St. Andrews Church Road, California, MD 20619.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.