Janis Ann Combs Tennyson, 90, of Great Mills, MD passed away March 8, 2017 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born September 26, 1926 in Great Mills, MD to the late Lawrence Benjamin and Mary Catherine Abell Combs.

On July 29, 1946, she married James Rodman Tennyson. Together they celebrated over 66 wonderful years of marriage before his death in July 2012. She was a devoted wife and mother and raised her family on Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Janis is survived by her children: Barbara T. Ostrander of Lexington Park, MD; J. Melvin Tennyson (Judy) of Lexington Park, MD; Jane R. Tennyson of California, MD; Thomas B. Tennyson (Becky) of Great Mills, MD; David M. Tennyson of Great Mills, MD and J. Donald Tennyson (Barbara) of Hollywood, MD; 6 grandchildren: Mike, Jenny, Krystle, Mark, Nellie and Scott; 8 great grandchildren: Kevin, Emma Ethan, Connor, Jake, Evan Logan and Austin. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Emerick B. Combs and grandson, Kevin Tennyson.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, March 16, 2017 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Jaraslaw Gamrot at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Post Office Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.

