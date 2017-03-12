Rev. Stephen Paul Merki, 59

Rev. Stephen Paul Merki, age 59, of Quailwood Parkway, La Plata, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017, at home following a 7-year battle with ALS “Lou Gehrig’s disease”.

Steve Merki was an extraordinary example of faith, service and love to all who knew him. He was born on September 13, 1957 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and went home with his parents to Nazareth, Pennsylvania (true story). He and his three younger siblings learned their passion for serving God, community and family from their parents, Paul and Mary Ellen Merki. His father was an ordained minister in the Church of the Nazarene, to which he devoted his life’s work, serving as Pastor in churches from Alaska to Maryland, and Steve followed in his Dad’s footsteps.

After receiving his Masters in Divinity from the Nazarene Theological Seminary, he accepted a position as Pastor of the Sunnyvale Church of the Nazarene, in Sunnyvale, California, where he served for ten years. In 1992 he moved with his wife Diane and four children to Waldorf, Maryland after accepting the position of Pastor at the St. Charles Church of the Nazarene – now Lifestream Church of the Nazarene.

He did not limit his service to his pastoral role, but was an active citizen and community volunteer, participating in numerous civic, nonprofit, government, music and church-related boards and commissions over several decades, including the Board of Directors of Health Partners, and as a member of the Solid Brass jazz band.

Throughout his life, more than anything else, his goal was to share the love of Jesus Christ with every person he met, and he did.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Merki, his four children: Aaron Merki (Paul Pineau), Amanda Molinar (Mike), Andrew Merki, and Alyson Merki. In addition, he is survived by his mother, Mary Ellen Merki, and three siblings David Merki (Annette), JoAnne Hancock (Timothy), and Deborah Merki, along with many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at South Potomac Church in White Plains. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 4 p.m. at the same location. Pastor G.A. Hancock – Steve’s brother-in-law – will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Hopkins ALS Clinical Care & Education Fund, c/o Lora L. Clawson, JHOPC – Neurology – Suite 5070 A, 601 North Caroline Street , Baltimore, MD 21287