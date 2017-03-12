Robert Allen “Bob” Jewett, 68

Robert Allen “Bob” Jewett, age 68 of Waldorf, Maryland died March 7, 2017 suddenly at his residence.

Bob was an Area Superintendent with the dry wall division of Pillar Construction, Inc. in Alexandria, Virginia. Prior to his employment with them, he worked with Copley Construction and he founded his own company of R & J Painting Company, totaling 50 plus years of service. He was a Commissioner for the Upper Marlboro Boys and Girls Club. He served as a coach on multiple levels with many different sports and was active with Cub Scouts. He did Down Markers for Westlake High School football for many years and was a member of the Southern Maryland Rock and Mineral Club. His favorite hobbies were boating and fishing.

He was the son of Monroe Allen Jewett and Mary Sullina Thomas Jewett. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Mark A. Jewett.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Betty Brown Jewett; his sons, Charles E. Jewett and Douglas A. Jewett; his brother, George E. Jewett and wife Mary Jane; his sisters, Joyce Jewett Floyd, Betty Joe Dudzik, and Brenda Faye Rogalski; and his granddaughter, Elizabeth Marie Jewett.

Friends received on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 5-8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Funeral Service on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 2PM at Welch Funeral Home in Montross, Virginia. Interment at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery in Chiltons, Virginia.

Memorials in Bob’s name are asked to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.