Nana Dr. Kofi Abayie Kokroko (AKA Charlay Van Esquire Hart) passed away peacefully on March 7, 2017.

He was born in England, Arkansas and had lived in La Plata, Maryland since 2010. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather, who was known for his intellect, love of history, passion for human rights, sense of humor and worldwide travels.

He proudly served with honor in the U. S. Navy. He earned a Bachelors Degree, two Masters Degrees, and a Ph.D., and he worked tirelessly in the federal service for 35 years until his retirement in 1995. Nana Dr. Kokroko was enstooled as an Asante King on August 14, 1996 in Danase, Ghana West Africa with the stool name of Nkosuohene. The enstoolment ceremony satisfied his life-long dream to reconnect with his ancestral home.

He leaves a host of friends and relatives. Private services.