You’re Invited: Mother Catherine Academy Challenges Local Law Enforcement to a Basketball Game to Benefit NolanStrong

Mother Catherine Academy students challenged local state and county police departments to a game of basketball, and the officers accepted! You’re invited to watch the game on Sunday, March 19, from noon to 4 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The event, which includes a host of other activities in addition to the game, will be ticketed; seats are limited and will be sold on a first come, first-serve basis. See mothercatherine.org, call 301-884-3165, or email mcartofgiving@gmail.com.

All proceeds will be donated to the family of Nolan Scully. This is the MCA’s second annual Local Heroes Project – a new program implemented by Mother Catherine Academy last year designed to teach students the virtue of charity.

“The Art of Giving program embodies giving back to one’s community, and we are ecstatic Mother Catherine Academy selected us, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to participate. Our deputies are looking forward to connecting with the students while honoring our local hero, Nolan Scully,” said Sheriff Tim Cameron.

