St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Offering Citizens Web-Based Method to Report Minor Crimes

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is now offering citizens a web-based method to report minor crimes where there is no suspect information or other investigative leads. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Online Reporting System can be used to report any suspicious incidents, lost property, theft, or vandalism, where no suspect is known or seen.

Residents should use the Online Reporting System to report suspicious incidents, lost property (such as cell phones, wallets, and other items of value), theft and vandalism – so long as there is no suspect or investigative information. Otherwise, residents should continue to call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 301-475-8008 for a deputy to be dispatched.

As always, if there is an emergency, a crime in progress, or an immediate need for medical assistance, dial 9-1-1.

“The online reporting system is a valuable adjunct to direct contact with the Sheriff’s Office in situations where the citizen reporter does not know who committed the crime,” said Sheriff Tim Cameron. “This new program will save the community time when reporting, and allow deputies to perform their investigations more efficiently.”

Citizens can access the reporting system by entering the following address in their internet browser, www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport, or through the Sheriff’s Office website at www.firstsheriff.com on the home page or under resources.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 301-475-8008.

