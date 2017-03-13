Urgent Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and sleet, which is in effect until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

PRECIPITATION TYPE: Snow mixed with sleet.

Snow mixed with sleet. ACCUMULATIONS: Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. TIMING: Snow will overspread the area this evening and persist through Tuesday morning. Sleet max mix in late tonight into Tuesday morning.

Snow will overspread the area this evening and persist through Tuesday morning. Sleet max mix in late tonight into Tuesday morning. IMPACTS: The heavy snow will create difficult travel conditions and may produce scattered power outages.

The heavy snow will create difficult travel conditions and may produce scattered power outages. WINDS: North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. TEMPERATURES: In the low to mid 30s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow and sleet will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

