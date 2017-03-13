Urgent Winter Weather Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow and sleet, which is in effect until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.
- PRECIPITATION TYPE: Snow mixed with sleet.
- ACCUMULATIONS: Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
- TIMING: Snow will overspread the area this evening and persist through Tuesday morning. Sleet max mix in late tonight into Tuesday morning.
- IMPACTS: The heavy snow will create difficult travel conditions and may produce scattered power outages.
- WINDS: North 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
- TEMPERATURES: In the low to mid 30s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow and sleet will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.