Maryland State Police Troopers Being Reassigned to Storm Duty

State troopers not normally assigned to road patrol are being reassigned today to storm duty as the Maryland State Police joins other state agencies in preparation for the pending storm.

Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Automotive Safety Enforcement Division and Special Operations Division are being assigned to State Police barracks across Maryland to add to the usual road patrol force beginning tonight and lasting through the duration of the storm. Additional troopers from the Aviation Command will be reassigned to patrol duties as well. Troopers from the Criminal Investigation Bureau will be on standby to be reassigned to patrol, but are not expected to be needed at this time.

Maryland State Police personnel will also be assigned to staff posts at the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and the MDOT State Highway Administration State Operations Center. The Maryland State Police will be working closely with these and other state agencies to provide a coordinated and effective response to storm related issues.

“Maryland state troopers will be ready to assist motorists and respond to other calls for service where needed,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel William Pallozzi said. “It is important for everyone to heed travel warnings and other safety information in order to reduce risk for themselves and to decrease the demand for public safety services during the storm.”

Statewide public safety information will be available through the Maryland Emergency Management Agency at mema.maryland.gov. Road conditions will be available at md511.org or by safely dialing 511. A list of emergency parking sites for commercial vehicles and other important highway information can be found at roads.maryland.gov. Citizens are urged not to contact State Police barracks directly just to check road conditions, so personnel can more effectively respond to calls for emergency assistance.

