Wind Advisory in Effect for all of Southern Maryland

March 15, 2017

The National Weather Service in Baltimore MD/Washington has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 8:00 am this morning to 6:00 p.m., this evening (3/15/2017).

  • TIMING: After daybreak through this afternoon. Highest gusts
    expected late this morning into this afternoon.
  • WINDS: Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 to 50 mph.
  • IMPACTS: Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and power lines. Ice and snow covered limbs, trees and power lines are more susceptible to damage. Scattered power outages are expected.

A Wind Advisory means that winds of 45 to 55 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.



