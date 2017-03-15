Edward Julian Devers, 86, of Fort Washington, MD passed away March 7, 2017 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 30, 1930 in Washington, DC to the late Raymond and Mary Cunningham Devers.

In October 1951, Edward enlisted in the United States Marines and proudly served his country until his Honorable Discharge in October 1953. During his service he earned the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and the National Defense Medal. He was employed by the federal government at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital until his retirement. H was very handy and was able to fix anything, especially cars. He enjoyed being on the ocean as well as eating crabs. His other hobbies included dancing, taking walks and cheering on the Washington Redskins. His family was his greatest love, and he enjoyed spending his time with them. He was a long time member of the Elks Moose Lodge.

Edward is survived by his children: Karen Ann Snarr (Max) of Lexington, VA, Douglas Edward Devers (Dina) of Prince Fredrick, MD, Lana K. Devers (Gary Goldsborough) of Hollywood, MD, and Jane Pomfret (Kevin) of Richmond, VA; 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Bertha, Emma, and Nixie.

Family will receive friends for Edward’s Life Celebration on Friday, March 24, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., with a Service of Remembrance celebrated at 11:30 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at 1:45 p.m. at Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.