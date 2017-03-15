Joshua David “Sarge” Lindauer, 33, of Hubert, NC, passed away on March 7, 2017 in North Carolina.

Born on May 4, 1983 in Baltimore City, MD, he was the son of Brian David Lindauer and Vicki Layne Hendrickson Rappa.

Josh graduated from Chopticon High School in 2001 and TESST College in 2003. He enlisted in the Army in 2003 and then transferred to the United States Marine Corps in 2005 where he attained the rank of Sergeant and proudly served two tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom and one tour in Operation Enduring Freedom. He enjoyed fast cars, computers, smart phones and guns.

Josh is survived by his parents, his step-father, Frank Rappa, his wife, Emily Jean Lindauer, his sons, Shawn William Foy, Shane Edward Lindauer, and his daughters, Skye Mariam Foy and Rayne Victoria Lindauer. Also surviving Josh are his brother, Jason Lindauer and step-brother, Ben Clark and his sisters, Amy Hill and April Lindauer.

Family will receive friends for Josh’s Life Celebration Visitation from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM on Monday March 20, 2017 at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral service will be held at 12 NOON on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 1:45 PM at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Josh’s name may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project (WoundedWarriorProject.Org) or Semper Fi Fund SemperFiFund.Org)