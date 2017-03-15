Marjorie “Marge” Wondrack Spilman, 83, of Brandywine, MD passed away on March 8, 2017 at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton, MD. Marge was born on December 21, 1933 in Washington, DC to the late Walter John Wondrack and Nina Mildred White Wondrack.

In addition to her parents, Marge was predeceased by her husband, James Matthew Spilman and her son, Wayne Robert Spilman. Marge is survived by her son, Lawrence Glen Spilman, daughter-in-law, Paula; daughter, Kathleen Spilman Boyt (Rick) and son, James Thomas Spilman (Alison); brother, Walter Wondrack, sisters, Carol Wyman and Miriam Enis. Also surviving are Marge’s twelve grandchildren – Melissa, Kristen, Jonathan, Matthew, Janelle, Carolyn, Mark, Christian, Jennifer, Marcia, Maggie and Adam; and one great-grandchild, Emma.

On October 30, 1954, she married her husband Matt. They celebrated close to 62 years of marriage. Marge was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Dept. of Agriculture for several years. She dearly loved spending time with her family. Marge loved to paint, sew, do embroidery and make porcelain dolls. She belonged to Sewing Guilds and Quilting Clubs.

Marge (Grandmom/Meemaw) was a person who gave little thought to herself and much thought about others first. Her attitude towards life was always positive. She had a beautiful smile and a beautiful heart. She loved to laugh; her laugh was like no other. She loved her wine, loved the beach and she was ready to go on any adventure at the drop of a hat. Her attitude towards life was one that anyone would envy. We all will cherish her homemade crafts.

Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life Gathering on Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 3PM to 5PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with prayers recited at 4:30PM. Inurnment will be on Monday, April 3, 2017 at 11AM at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA 22172. There will be a luncheon following at National Museum of the Marine Corps, Tun Tavern, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA 22172.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 4600 Fairfax Drive #900, Arlington, VA 22203.