Kay Elizabeth Jett, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on March 9, 2017. Kay was the daughter of the late William Plauger and Gladys Mullikan. Kay was born in Washington DC on May 22, 1942. She worked for a local community bank until retirement 2013. She loved shopping, sewing, needlepoint and crochet. She was well known for her baby quilts and handmade x-mas stockings. She also loved to go gambling and was labeled the lucky one. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Kay is survived by her husband of 58 years, Benjamin Jett of Mechanicsville, MD; two sisters, Dorothy (Mike) and Virginia (Buddy); seven children, Debbie (Ray), Carol, Benjy (Joanne), Darryl (Cheryl), David (Donna), Wanda (Brian) and Kevin (Jackie). She also had 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and 8 step grand and great grandchildren. She was also an aunt to several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends for Kay’s visitation on March 16, 2017 between 5-7 pm at the Brinsfield Echols Funeral Home located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be on March 22, 2017 at the Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery located in Cheltenham, MD.

Donations can be sent to the Hospice House of St. Mary’s County, Po. O. Box 625, Leonardtown, Md 20650