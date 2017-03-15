Michael L. Harris, 59 of Swan Point, Maryland, died March 12, 2017.

Michael was Director of Operations for McDonald’s Corporation for 35 plus years. He was a member of the Swan Point Golf and Country Club and a member of the Men’s Golf Association. He was also an avid Redskins fan.

He was the son of Roy Harris and Nancy Hayes Harris. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brother, Jimmy Harris.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna Harris; his daughters, Jessica E. Santangelo and husband Pat and Kimberly E. Mees and husband Jake; his brothers, Ralph Harris, Phil Harris and wife Janet A.), Roy Harris and wife Janet L.) and Allen Harris and wife Darlene; and his grandchildren, Autumn, Tory, Patrick, and Lucas. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends received on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 4-8PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Additional visitation on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 11:00AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:30AM at South Potomac Church, 4915 Crain Highway, White Plains, Maryland 20695. Interment to follow at Holy Ghost Catholic Church Cemetery in Issue, Maryland.

Memorials in Michael’s name are asked to Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University Office of Advancement, 3300 Whitehaven Street, NW, Suite 4000, Washington, DC 20007 or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, MD Chapter, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117.

