Virginia Lee Mayer, 68, of Solomons, MD passed away on March 8, 2017 at Washington Hospital Center.

Born October 21, 1948 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Edward A. Smoot and Virginia J. (Winters) Smoot.

Virginia graduated from Crossland High School in 1966 and graduated from the Washington School for Secretaries in 1967. She married Stephen Richard Mayer on May 21, 1971. Virginia was a devoted woman of Christ who spent her time creating joy and love with those around her.

Virginia is survived by her children, Brian Mayer of Lusby, MD and Julie Mayer of Charlotte, NC; three granddaughters, Madison, Preslee and Karis; and sister, Barbara Puzey of Huntingtown, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen R. Mayer.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Our Father’s House Assembly of God Church, 45020 Patuxent Beach Road, California, MD 20619. A reception will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Annmarie Sculpture Garden, 13480 Dowell Road, Dowell, MD 20629. Interment will be private.