Jo-Dee Ann Paras, 60, of Prince Frederick passed away on March 7, 2017 surrounded by her daughters and closest family members in Washington, DC.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Delores Paras and brother Michael Paras. She is survived by her daughters and their families, Delores “Casey” Houchin (Steve Houchin) and Tammy Saberan (Aaron Saberan), her six grandchildren, Morgan, Steven, Nicholas, Madison, Makenzie and Zackary, her sisters Paula Santmeyer, Robyn Paras and brother, David Paras, as well as numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.

Paras grew up in Oxon Hill and attended Oxon Hill High School and Potomac High School. Paras spent the last twenty years working as a teacher at Tanglewood School in Surratsville, MD. Most of her career has been dedicated to helping special needs children. She’s resided in Maryland most of her life, where she enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, crafting, entertaining, beach trips and most importantly, spending time with her family and animals. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Time of Service: 3/17/2017 11:00 AM

Service Location: Rausch Funeral Home – Lusby