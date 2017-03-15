Curtis Gordon Carnell Sr., 78, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Curtis was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jean Carnell. He is survived by his children, Curtis Gordon Carnell Jr. and Janet Munday (Greg). He was a loving grandfather to: Courtney Taylor, Jennifer Ondrasik (Joe), Greg Munday Jr. (Alysa), and Samantha Whitworth (Bryan). He was a cherished great-grandfather to: Lucas, Turner, Shyan, and Mason.

Curtis served in the United States Army, and he worked for many years at Washington Gas Light. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, and watching NASCAR. However, he was most devoted to being a loving husband and caretaker to his wife Bonnie.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 10am – 11am at the Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf.

A service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11am at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf.