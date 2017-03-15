Roger Dale Slaughter, 61 of LaPlata, MD passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2017.

Roger was born in Washington, DC on August 15, 1955. He is preceded in death by his father, Wilford E. Slaughter and his brother, Curtis Slaughter. Roger is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Slaughter; mother, Alice Brill Slaughter; sons, Roger D. Slaughter Jr. (Kelly) and Jason D. Slaughter; daughter, Crystal Clements (Brian); sister, Gail Slaughter; brothers, Clarence Slaughter, Gary Slaughter, Ronnie Slaughter and Greg Slaughter; and grandchildren, Andrew C. Slaughter “Willie” and Bryce Slaughter “Opie”.

Roger was employed by Charles Co. Government Parks & Recreation as an Operator. He liked to farm, hunt and fish in his spare time. Roger also enjoyed cooking and playing with his grandchildren. He adored his family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); where a Funeral Service will be held at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for Roger’s grandchildren or to Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603). Online condolences to the family can be made at arehartechols.com.