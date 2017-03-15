Leonard “Paul” “Dee Dow” Hickin, 78

Leonard “Paul” “Dee Dow” Hickin, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2017, at the age of 78.

He was born on November 20, 1938, in Niagara Falls, NY, to Margaret Eleanor (Allan) and Leonard Walter Hickin. His first career was in the U.S. Navy as a Communications Technician. After retiring from the military, he worked for the state of Maryland.

Paul moved to the Huntingtown area 32 years ago and was a member of the Delaware Valley Siberian Husky Rescue, Inc. He enjoyed repairing antique clocks, reading and refereeing soccer games. Paul was an avid supporter of the Washington Redskins, the Washington Capitals, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Washington Nationals.

He was the beloved husband for over 50 years to Barbara (Drake) Hickin and the loving father of David Hickin and his wife Sandy and Diane Wainwright and her husband Paul. Paul was the devoted grandfather of Corrine, Cassie and Mathew Hickin and step-grandfather of Alyssa, Michael, Mathew, and Alyson Wainwright. He is also survived by his special companions- Sassy, Lexi, and Amarok, his Siberian Huskies.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.