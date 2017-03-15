Bushwood Man Arrested for Burglary and Trespassing

On Monday, February 27, 2017, Deputy A. Budd of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 36000 block of Skyview Drive in Bushwood for a reported disturbance.

The suspect, Antwanne Lamont Carter, 22, of Bushwood, forced entry into the residence without permission and refused to leave. Carter left for a brief period before returning and refusing orders from deputies to leave. While being placed under arrest, he became resistant and refused to sit in a marked patrol vehicle.

He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Fourth Degree Burglary and Trespassing.

