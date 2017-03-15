Wednesday’s Pet is Sandy

Wednesday’s Pet for 3-15-2017 is Sandy

Featured Pet: Sandy

Rescue Group: Doodle Dawgs and Fabulous Felines

Breed: Yorkie/Maltese Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Small (11 lbs)

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $325.00

(See Procedures on Rescue’s site)

http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html

Sandy is a pretty 6-year-old Yorkie/Maltese Mix. This adorable girl is loving, affectionate and quiet. She gets along great with other dogs in her foster home. Sandy is visually impaired but appears to see well enough to navigate her environment with no problems. She is looking for a loving forever home. Sandy will make someone a wonderful companion.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

If you are interested in Sandy, please fill out an application HERE:

We ask that you COMPLETE THE NON-BINDING ADOPTION APPLICATION. You will be contacted within a few days regarding your application.

Filling out an application is NOT a commitment to adopt.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

