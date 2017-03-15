Outstanding Theft Warrants for St. Mary’s County

March 15, 2017



The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating suspects with Outstanding Theft Warrants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Hannah Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. *8123 or by email, at Hannah.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

Skyler Justice Crowe

Skyler Justice Crowe

Perry Dwight Brown

Perry Dwight Brown
Dominique Jamar Dyson

Dominique Jamar Dyson

Michael Wayne Dement

Michael Wayne Dement
Kasha Lashon Hill

Kasha Lashon Hill

John Paul Frederick

John Paul Frederick
Christopher Pennington

Christopher Pennington

Christy Lynn Locklear

Christy Lynn Locklear

John Ignatius Robinson

John Ignatius Robinson



This entry was posted on March 15, 2017 at 6:35 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.