St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint TONIGHT

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Impaired Driving Initiatives
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, will conduct enhanced impaired driving initiatives surrounding St. Patrick’s Day festivities, extending from Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The efforts include increased patrols throughout the weekend and a sobriety checkpoint the evening of Thursday, March 16, in the Northern part of St. Mary’s County. Saturation patrols will begin on Friday, March 17 and extend through Sunday, March 19, 2017.
The funds for the checkpoint are provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office.
Common sense- you go out and drink you deserve to get busted.
Check points are not constitutional!! Illegal search and seizure. Libs are too stupid to understand this.
Why when Bar’s let out at 2am do they conclude these at 12am, wasteful & worthless – come to mind..
Let’s see how many Drivers they attempt to illegally pull over for turning off before their check-point, and end up chasing and killing someone innocent & unaffiliated with any of this.