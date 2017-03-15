Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Impaired and Aggressive Driver Patrols

March 15, 2017

Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit, using funding from the Maryland Highway Safety Office, will conduct impaired and aggressive driver patrols and an impaired driver checkpoint during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend.

The Impaired Driver checkpoint will commence on Thursday, March 16, 2017, at approximately 8:30 p.m. and will conclude at 12 a.m. that night.

Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round.

The CCSO is reminding drivers who might become impaired to always designate a sober driver.


4 Responses to Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Impaired and Aggressive Driver Patrols

  1. Big Cookie on March 16, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Waiting for the scholars who are going to pronounce this unconstitutional. In 3, 2, 1……

    Reply
  2. Tell You What on March 16, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    They should conduct it tomorrow when the idiots will be out drinking.

    Reply
  3. Tax Me More on March 16, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Headline should read “Charles County Sheriff’s Office to waste your hard earned tax dollars.” These checkpoints do nothing to get drunks off the roads and yet these officers will be paid overtime. Vote getter. That’s all it is.

    Reply
  4. Keep it Real on March 16, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Why when Bar’s let out at 2am do they conclude these at 12am, wasteful & worthless – come to mind, not to mention it’s and not even Friday night, March 17th.

    Let’s see how many Drivers they attempt to illegally pull over for turning off before their check-point, and end up chasing and killing someone innocent & unaffiliated with any of this.

    Reply

