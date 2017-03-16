Drayden Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison for Possession of Child Pornography

U.S. District Judge Roger W. Titus sentenced Christopher Zane Ordiway, 43, of Drayden, Maryland, today to 10 years in prison, followed lifetime supervised release, for possession of child pornography.

Ordiway admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a minor victim and possessing photos of that sexually explicit conduct.

Judge Titus also ordered that, upon his release from prison, Ordiway must register as a sex offender in the place where he resides, where he is an employee, and where he is a student, under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

United States Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein commended HSI Baltimore, and the Maryland State Police for their work in the Oridway case. Mr. Rosenstein thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph R. Baldwin and Daniel C. Gardner who prosecuted the Ordiway case.



On Monday, December 28, 2015 at approximately 6:50 p.m., an 18 year old female came to the Maryland State Police, Leonardtown Barrack to report an ongoing sexual abuse.

During the course of the initial investigation, patrol troopers learned that the female had been sexually abused by a known family member for approximately seven years.

MSP-Criminal Enforcement Division, Central South Investigators and MSP-Forensic Science Lab were contacted and responded to the Leonardtown Barrack to further the investigation. Investigators were briefed on the above facts and screened the investigation with Mr. Richard Fritz, States Attorney for St. Mary’s County. After reviewing the investigation with Mr. Fritz, four search and seizure warrants were drafted and executed on several locations within the Drayden area of St. Mary’s County.

The search warrants resulted in additional evidence being seized that subsequently led investigators to arresting Christopher Zane Ordiway, 42 of Drayden.

Ordiway was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. There, he was charged with Felony Sex abuse of a Minor.

If found guilty, Ordiway, could serve up to 25 years of confinement. Ordiway is currently waiting for a hearing with the District Court Commissioner.

Additional charges are pending a review with Mr. Richard Fritz, States Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

