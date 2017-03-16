Maryland State Police Urge Motorists To Remove Ice From Vehicles

After multiple incidents involving drivers being injured by glass from windshields broken by flying ice, Maryland State Police are urging motorists to remove all ice from their vehicles to prevent it from becoming dangerous highway projectiles.

Maryland state troopers have dealt with multiple incidents today involving vehicles damaged by ice flying off other vehicles.

In three separate incidents, drivers suffered eye injuries from spraying glass from windshields broken by ice from other vehicles.

Flying ice can also cause drivers approaching it to swerve, or take other evasive actions not expected by motorists in the area. This could easily contribute to traffic crashes.

Troopers urge all drivers to take the time to clean their entire vehicle of ice and snow before traveling. This includes clearing the hood, roof and trunk areas of the vehicle.

