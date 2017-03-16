St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Four New Deputies

Four new deputies have joined the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies were sworn in on Friday, March 3, 2017, at the Circuit Courthouse by Ms. Joan Williams, Clerk of the Circuit Court. Later that evening, an official graduation was held at Patuxent High School in Lusby, MD, where Sheriff Tim Cameron conferred their graduation with their friends and family present.

Please join the Sheriff’s Office in welcoming the following new deputies:

Courtney J. Edwards

Philip A. Henry

Philip M. Robinson

Daniel M. Sidorowicz

The deputies completed a 28-week entrance level training program held at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy in Nanjemoy, Maryland, which started on August 8, 2016, and ended on March 3, 2017. The training program included extensive instruction on criminal law, constitutional law, traffic law, patrol procedures, firearms, defensive driving and first-aid.

Deputy Philip M. Robinson was selected as the class speaker. Deputy Daniel M. Sidorowicz received recognition for his exemplary performance during firearms instruction receiving a 100% accuracy rate, and he was recognized for outstanding emergency vehicles operations skills. Deputy Philip A. Henry received the scholastic award for ranking the highest in the class with a 98%.

The deputies are now receiving extensive field training with a seasoned deputy. Sheriff Tim Cameron and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office welcome these officers to the law enforcement profession.

