Forgotten Playslips Lead to $50,000 Win for Bowie Retiree

Takes home Bonus Match 5 top prize in March 11 drawing

Last Saturday, William “Billy” McLean realized he hadn’t yet purchased his Maryland Lottery tickets for that evening’s drawings and the deadline to buy tickets was approaching.

He quickly went to a 7-Eleven in Temple Hills to buy tickets, accidently leaving behind his completed playslips. Since he didn’t have his playslips with him, the Bowie resident purchased quick-pick tickets for the Bonus Match 5 drawing. One ticket carried the winning numbers in the March 11 drawing and delivered a $50,000 prize.

“I play the same numbers every day,” said the 73-year-old. “I guess it was a good thing that I didn’t have my playslips with me!”

This past Monday, Billy went to a different Lottery retailer to check his tickets. He had no idea he was holding a $50,000 winning ticket in his pocket but quickly learned he was the top-prize winner!

The retiree, who works part time, has already made plans for his prize. The grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of four plans to pay bills and put some money in the bank. In addition, he’ll use some of his winnings toward vacations that he and his wife had already planned.

The lucky retailer who sold him the winning ticket wins, too! 7-Eleven at 3730 Branch Ave. in Temple Hills will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

