Barricade in Leonardtown Ends Peacefully

On Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at approximately 9:00 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 21000 block of Arbor Court in Leonardtown in an attempt to serve a retake warrant on James Patrick Yates, 54, of Leonardtown.

Yates barricaded himself at his residence and refused to speak with deputies. A perimeter was established and deputies certified in Crisis Intervention Team training responded to the scene and attempted to communicate with Yates for a period of time prior to the Emergency Services Team entering the residence.

Yates was taken into custody, and there were no injuries as a result of this incident. He was served the retake warrant and charged with misdemeanor escape.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Maryland State Police for their assistance during this incident.

