Jewelry Exchange & Pawn Opens New Store in Dunkirk

Jewelry Exchange & Pawn is pleased to announce the grand opening of their new store in Dunkirk Maryland on Saturday, March 18, 2017 starting at 10:00 a.m. The newly renovated store, located at 2805 Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk, features a large selection of new and used gold, diamond, gemstone and estate jewelry, onsite jewelry repair and design, as well as a cash for gold service.

“We are very excited about serving the residents of Southern Maryland at our Dunkirk, Maryland store and encourage everyone to stop by and take advantage of our Grand Opening discounts,” says Jeff Hamilton, the manager of Jewelry Exchange & Pawn. “All of our inventory will be significantly reduced and we are offering a gold bonus offer of 25% extra cash to anyone who brings in cash for gold* during our grand opening event.

Jewelry Exchange & Pawn’s grand opening celebration begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18th and will run through March 31, 2017.

The store is conveniently located on Route 260 at 2805 Chesapeake Beach Road, Dunkirk, MD. Store hours are from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

