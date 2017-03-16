Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward for Identity of Theft Suspects in Charles County

Charles County Sheriff’s officers are seeking the identity of two suspects wanted in multiple thefts from autos. Surveillance footage from a home security system captured a shot of one suspect as he was walking in between cars.

On March 7 at 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of Sandstone Street in Waldorf after a resident called to report two people had broken into her car. While canvassing the neighborhood searching for the suspects, officers located other vehicles that had been broken into in the areas of Flagstone Street, Pipestone Place and Goldstone Court.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, texting CHARLES + the tip to CRIMES (274637) or submitting tips online at tipsubmit.com.

All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Pfc. F. Davis is investigating.

