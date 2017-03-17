UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Alert: Critically Missing Person Has Been Located

March 17, 2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating, Jessica Helen Reed, a critically missing person.

Reed was last seen on March 15, 2017, around 4:00 p.m., in the Manor Road area in Chaptico, Maryland. She may be operating a Gold 2000 Buick Lasabre with Maryland tags – 8CD6202.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jessica Helen Reed is asked to contact the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040.

  • Age: 21
  • Weight: 180 lbs.
  • Brown Hair
  • Blue Eyes
  • Height: 5’08”

Callers may also call Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333 (callers can remain anonymous, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).



This entry was posted on March 17, 2017 at 4:29 pm and is filed under All News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.