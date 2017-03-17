Sex Offender From St. Mary’s County Wanted for Failure to Register

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Willie Jae Johnson, age 35. Johnson is a Tier III offender, meaning he will remain on the registry for life.

He has an active arrest warrant for Failure to Register.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Duty Officer at 301-475-4040.

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.

