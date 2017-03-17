Suspect Wanted for Attempted Robbery and Assault in Leonardtown

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Marcus Anthony Day, age 20.

Day has an active arrest warrant for attempted robbery and assault stemming from an incident that occurred on August 2016 in Leonardtown.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475- 4200, ext. *1996.

Anyone with information can also call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Or call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301-475-8008

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS.