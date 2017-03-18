Hobby Lobby to Host Hiring Event in Lexington Park

March 18, 2017

At this time, Hobby Lobby does not accept online applications for hourly personnel, so all applications must be made in person at Southern Maryland JobSource at 21795 – F N. Shangri – La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653, between Monday, March 20 – Saturday, March 25, 2017 – Applications will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Pay for Full-Time positions begin at $15.35 per hour. Part-Time positions begin at $10.23 per hour.

Our Full-Time employees receive benefits that include:

Benefits
Competitive Wages
Vacation and Holiday Pay
Employee Discount
Store Closed on Sunday
401(K) Plan
Medical and Dental Plan
Group Life and LTD Insurance
Flexible Spending Plan

Hourly Positions
Cashier
Stocker
Bookkeeper
Department Head
Floral Designer
Frame Shop Manager
Custom Framer

Apply in person at Southern Maryland JobSource at 21795 – F N. Shangri – La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Monday, March 20 – Saturday, March 25, 2017 – Applications will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

