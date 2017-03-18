Hobby Lobby to Host Hiring Event in Lexington Park

At this time, Hobby Lobby does not accept online applications for hourly personnel, so all applications must be made in person at Southern Maryland JobSource at 21795 – F N. Shangri – La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653, between Monday, March 20 – Saturday, March 25, 2017 – Applications will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Pay for Full-Time positions begin at $15.35 per hour. Part-Time positions begin at $10.23 per hour.

See their Facebook Event HERE.

Our Full-Time employees receive benefits that include:

Benefits

Competitive Wages

Vacation and Holiday Pay

Employee Discount

Store Closed on Sunday

401(K) Plan

Medical and Dental Plan

Group Life and LTD Insurance

Flexible Spending Plan

Hourly Positions

Cashier

Stocker

Bookkeeper

Department Head

Floral Designer

Frame Shop Manager

Custom Framer

Apply in person at Southern Maryland JobSource at 21795 – F N. Shangri – La Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Monday, March 20 – Saturday, March 25, 2017 – Applications will be accepted from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

RSVP on Facebook here: California, MD Hiring Event

