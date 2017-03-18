Drug Counselor Under Contract with U.S. Probation Indicted for Conspiring to Obstruct Justice

Drug Counselor Allegedly Did Drugs and Had Sex with USPO Client and Attempted to Conceal Client’s Pretrial Release Violations

A federal grand jury has indicted licensed drug counselor Jennifer Hamersky, a/k/a Jennifer Maroney and Jennifer Hurt, age 33, of Severn, Maryland, and Anthony Evans Owings Seen, a/k/a Tony, age 31, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, for conspiring to conceal alleged violations of pretrial release by one of Hamersky’s clients. The indictment was returned on March 16, 2017.

The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Rod J. Rosenstein; Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; William F. Henry, Chief, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services Office, District of Maryland; and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Don A. Hibbert of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Baltimore District Office.

According to the seven-count indictment, Hamersky is a licensed Clinical Professional Addictions Counselor in Maryland. Hamersky’s employer is contracted to provide mental health and substance abuse assessments and counseling, and urinalysis testing, for pretrial offenders and supervised release defendants under the supervision of the United States Probation and Pretrial Services Office (USPO) in Maryland. Seen, who is on supervised release under the supervision of USPO, met Hamersky in August 2015, when she conducted Seen’s initial substance abuse diagnostic assessment for USPO.

Hamersky served as Person A’s pretrial release substance abuse and mental health counselor from September 2015 through February 2016, and again from August 2016 through February 2017, with a break due to Person A’s incarceration. Hamersky was responsible for communicating Person A’s compliance with pretrial release conditions of counseling and urinalysis testing to USPO.

The indictment alleges that Hamersky and Seen conspired to, and obstructed justice in an effort to conceal from USPO officers and U.S. Magistrate and District Court Judges, Person A’s violations of his conditions of release. The violations alleged in the indictment include: use of narcotic drugs or other controlled substances; failure to appear for urinalysis testing; and failure to appear for counseling sessions.

Specifically, the indictment alleges that Hamersky included false information and material omissions in Person A’s monthly treatment reports which were submitted to USPO, and that she provided false information to Person A’s attorney and USPO regarding Person A’s compliance with conditions of release. Hamersky allegedly forged or caused to be forged the initials of the company urinalysis collector on reports in order to make it appear that Person A had participated in urinalysis testing, when in fact, he had not. In addition, the indictment alleges that Hamersky falsely represented to the company urinalysis collector that Person A’s USPO officer had authorized Person A’s removal from the urinalysis testing list, and had authorized Hamersky to collect urinalysis samples from Person A. According to the indictment, Seen also obtained Person A’s signature on reports to make it appear that Person A had attended urinalysis testing and counseling sessions, when in fact, Person A had not attended the testing or sessions.

According to the indictment, from October 2015 through at least February 2016, while Person A was under Hamersky’s supervision, Hamersky and Person A engaged in repeated sexual encounters, and used narcotic drugs or other controlled substances together. While Person A was incarcerated, Hamersky allegedly purchased, and delivered to the detention facility electronics, clothing, and other items for Person A’s benefit. The indictment alleges that Hamersky also paid for and caused money orders to be sent for the purchase of narcotic drugs or other controlled substances used by Person A while he was incarcerated. After Person A’s release from detention in May 2016, Hamersky and Person A allegedly ceased their sexual encounters, although Hamersky continued to counsel Person A as part of his conditions of pretrial release. The indictment also alleges that from September 2016 through February 2017, Hamersky and Seen had a sexual relationship.

Hamersky and Seen each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the conspiracy; a maximum of 20 years in prison for each count of obstruction of justice; and a maximum of five years in prison for each count of making a false document. Hamersky also faces a maximum of five years in prison for making a false statement. The defendants each had an initial appearance this afternoon in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

United States Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein commended the FBI, USPO, and DEA for their work in the investigation. Mr. Rosenstein thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Philip A. Selden and Rachel Miller Yasser, who are prosecuting the case.

