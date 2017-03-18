Two Men From La Plata and Bowie Arrested on Multiple Gun And Drug Charges

On March 16, 2017 members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Eastern and Northern District Tactical Narcotics Units and Tactical Narcotics Teams were working crime suppression in the area of Brooklyn Park. At approximately 11:40 a.m. detectives observed a Dodge Ram truck traveling south on Ritchie Highway near Cresswell Road and noticed that the driver was smoking marijuana. The vehicle was stopped and on approach detectives immediately smelled marijuana and observed a burning marijuana cigarette in the truck.

The driver, Joshua Wesley Hurt-Proctor, 24, of La Plata and passenger, Bishop Storm Richards, 23, of Bowie, were removed from the truck and searched.

In the passenger’s front pants pocket, a pistol magazine with 7 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition was located. A further search of the vehicle resulted in detectives locating a .22 caliber revolver, .40 caliber pistol, crack cocaine, and numerous items of paraphernalia. Both the driver and passenger were placed under arrest.

The following items were recovered from the truck:

40 caliber Sig Sauer pistol, loaded with 7 rounds of ammunition;

.22 caliber revolver loaded with 6 rounds of ammunition;

200 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition;

34 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition

9 baggies of crack cocaine, approximately 5.2 grams;

1 baggie of powder cocaine approximately 7.8 grams;

1 baggie of marijuana, approximately 7 grams;

1 digital scale

1 fake water bottle for hiding drugs

Joshua Wesley Hurt-Proctor, 24, of La Plata, was charged with the following

Possession/PWID cocaine

Possession of marijuana

Drug trafficking/firearms charges

Felon in possession of firearm/ammunition.

Bishop Storm Richards, 23, of Bowie, was charged with the following

Possession/PWID cocaine

Possession of marihuana

Drug trafficking/firearms charges

Felon in possession of firearm/ammunition

Served two open arrest warrants