UPDATE: Dunkirk Fire Truck Involved in Motor Vehicle Accidenti n Huntingtown

UPDATE : On March 18, 2017 at approximately 8:10 a.m. members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to Robinson Road in Huntingtown, Maryland for a report of an overturned fire department tanker truck.

It was learned that Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department Tanker 5 overturned while responding to 3725 Robinson Road in Huntingtown for a residential structure fire. Lieutenant Marty Sealey was operating the tanker at the time of the crash. Lieutenant John Faulkner Jr. also occupied the tanker at the time of the crash. Lt. Sealey was transported by MSP Trooper 2 to MedStar in Washington, D.C. He has been listed in critical but stable condition. Lt. Faulkner was initially transported to Calvert Memorial Hospital. However, he has subsequently been transferred to MedStar in Washington, D.C., where he is also listed in critical but stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that that as Tanker 5 was progressing through a curve on Robinson Road a tire failure, with a “blowout” and full tread separation, occurred. At this time the investigation into the cause of tire failure is ongoing; however, it is apparent that the tire failure is a factor that significantly contributed to this collision. Tanker 5 was en-route to the fire ground and was fully loaded at the time of the rollover. Tanker 5 is capable of carrying 3000 gallons of water.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the exact cause of the tire failure and the collision. Sgt. V. Bortchevsky of CRT is assigned this investigation

3/18/2017: On Saturday, March 18, 2017 at approximately 8:09 a.m. deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Robinson Road in Huntingtown for an overturned tanker from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

The tanker was responding as the primary water supply to a house fire in Huntingtown. Two firefighters were injured in the crash. One patient was transported to CMH for evaluation, and one was transported by helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in critical condition. Both names are being held pending notifications.

The original house fire has been extinguished, and remains under investigation.

This accident remains under investigation by the Calvert County Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with any information regarding this accident should call Detective Vlad Bortchevsky at 410-535-2800, or email at bortchv@co.cal.md.us

