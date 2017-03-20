St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office DUI Arrests for January and February 2017

1/04/2017 – Michael Emmanuel Beal, age 26 of Clinton, MD, Arrested by Corporal D. Corcoran 1/06/2017 Brian Edward Thompson, age 34 of Clements, MD, Arrested by Deputy A. Budd 1/07/2017 – Marcel Dewayne Thomas, age 30 of Hollywood, MD, Arrested by Deputy First

Class R. Steinbach

1/13/2017 – Melvin Vincent Fenwick Jr., age 23 of St. Inigoes, MD, Arrested by Deputy S. Bow 1/16/2017 – Edgar Humberto Gonzalez, age 43, of Lexington Park, MD, Arrested by Deputy C. Ball 1/18/2017 – Delonte Andre Medley, age 25, of Lexington Park, MD, Arrested by Corporal D. Corcoran

1/20/2017 – Deanna Lynn Howeth, age 47, of Lexington Park, MD, Arrested by Deputy S. Shelko 1/20/2017 – Thomas Matthew Dorsey, age 46, of Mechanicsville, MD, Arrested by Deputy S. Shelko 1/21/2017 – Ronald Devon Young, age 43, of Lexington Park, MD, Arrested by Deputy S. Bowie

1/22/2017 – Rossario Ferreras, age 53, of Pascogoua, MS. Arrested by Corporal J. Stone 1/23/2017 – Sabrina Nicole St.Marie, age 30, of Lexington Park, MD, Arrested by Deputy H. Smith 1/28/2017 – Tyler Patrick Lydon, age 25, of California, MD, Arrested by Corporal J. Kirkner

1/28/2017 – Shane Edward Mason, age 34, of Mechanicsville, MD, Arrested by Deputy First Class R. Steinbach 1/28/2017 – Alijah Dijaus Robinson, age 18 of Lexington Park, DUI that occurred on 10/18/16. by Deputy K. Molitor 1/29/2017 – Jennifer Lorraine Weston, age 28 of Waldorf, DUI occurred on 11/05/16. by Corporal J, Somerville

2/03/17 -Theotis Lee Bedonie, age 40 of Firmington, NM, Arrested by Corporal J. Stone 2/05/17 – Kristopher Allen Foster, age 24 of Hughesville, MD, Arrested by Deputy A. Budd 2/07/17 – Jerome Irving Boyenga, age 56 of Leonardtown, MD, Arrested by Corporal D. Ray

2/07/17 – Dylan Marshall Hill, age 25 of Hollywood, MD, Arrested by Corporal B. Foor 2/09/17 – Timothy Augustus Stephens, age 57 of Terre Haute, IN, Arrested by Deputy S. Bowie 2/11/17 – Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 23 of Piney Point, MD, Arrested by Deputy First Class K. Flerlage

2/13/17 – David Michael Goad Jr., age 35 of Mechanicsville, MD, Arrested by Corporal S. Kerby 2/15/17 – Robert Cornelius Combs 3rd, age 24 of Leonardtown, MD, Arrested by

Deputy M. McCuen 2/15/17 Debra Anita Dyer, age 52 of Ridge, MD, Arrested by Deputy M. Beyer

2/18/17 – Virginia Frances Piotrowski, age 37 of Great Mills, MD, Arrested by Deputy H.Smith 2/19/17 – Patrick Francis Wohlgemuth, age 29 of Norfolk, VA, Arrested by Deputy S. Bowie 2/25/17 Shelley Denise Trahan, age 33 of Mechanicsville, MD, Arrested by Cpl. J. Sommerville