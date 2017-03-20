St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office DUI Arrests for January and February 2017

March 20, 2017

The following persons were arrested for DUI by deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office during the months of January and February 2017.

1/04/2017 – Michael Emmanuel Beal, age 26 of Clinton, MD, Arrested by Corporal D. Corcoran 1/06/2017 Brian Edward Thompson, age 34 of Clements, MD, Arrested by Deputy A. Budd 1/07/2017 – Marcel Dewayne Thomas, age 30 of Hollywood, MD, Arrested by Deputy First
Class R. Steinbach
 1/13/2017 – Melvin Vincent Fenwick Jr., age 23 of St. Inigoes, MD, Arrested by Deputy S. Bow  1/16/2017 – Edgar Humberto Gonzalez, age 43, of Lexington Park, MD,  Arrested by Deputy C. Ball  1/18/2017 – Delonte Andre Medley, age 25, of Lexington Park, MD, Arrested by Corporal D. Corcoran
 1/20/2017  – Deanna Lynn Howeth, age 47, of Lexington Park, MD,  Arrested by Deputy S. Shelko  1/20/2017  – Thomas Matthew Dorsey, age 46, of Mechanicsville,  MD,  Arrested by Deputy S. Shelko  1/21/2017 – Ronald Devon Young, age 43, of Lexington Park, MD,  Arrested by Deputy S. Bowie
 1/22/2017 – Rossario Ferreras, age 53, of Pascogoua, MS. Arrested by Corporal J. Stone 1/23/2017 – Sabrina Nicole St.Marie, age 30, of Lexington Park, MD,  Arrested by Deputy H. Smith  1/28/2017 – Tyler Patrick Lydon, age 25, of California, MD, Arrested by Corporal J. Kirkner
1/28/2017 – Shane Edward Mason, age 34, of Mechanicsville, MD,  Arrested by Deputy First Class R. Steinbach 1/28/2017 – Alijah Dijaus Robinson, age 18 of Lexington Park, DUI that occurred on 10/18/16. by Deputy K. Molitor 1/29/2017 – Jennifer Lorraine Weston, age 28 of Waldorf, DUI  occurred on 11/05/16. by Corporal J, Somerville
2/03/17 -Theotis Lee Bedonie, age 40 of Firmington, NM, Arrested by Corporal J. Stone  2/05/17 – Kristopher Allen Foster, age 24 of Hughesville, MD, Arrested by Deputy A. Budd  2/07/17 – Jerome Irving Boyenga, age 56 of Leonardtown, MD, Arrested by Corporal D. Ray
2/07/17 – Dylan Marshall Hill, age 25 of Hollywood, MD,  Arrested by Corporal B. Foor 2/09/17 – Timothy Augustus Stephens, age 57 of Terre Haute, IN, Arrested by Deputy S. Bowie 2/11/17 – Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, age 23 of Piney Point, MD, Arrested by Deputy First Class  K. Flerlage
2/13/17 – David Michael Goad Jr., age 35 of Mechanicsville, MD, Arrested by Corporal S. Kerby  2/15/17 – Robert Cornelius Combs 3rd, age 24 of Leonardtown, MD, Arrested by
Deputy M. McCuen		 2/15/17 Debra Anita Dyer, age 52 of Ridge, MD, Arrested by Deputy M. Beyer
2/18/17 – Virginia Frances Piotrowski, age 37 of Great Mills, MD,  Arrested by Deputy H.Smith 2/19/17 – Patrick Francis Wohlgemuth, age 29 of Norfolk, VA, Arrested by Deputy S. Bowie  2/25/17 Shelley Denise Trahan, age 33 of Mechanicsville, MD, Arrested by Cpl. J. Sommerville
 2/26/17 – James Patrick Mcgrath, age 54 of Great Mills, MD, Arrested by Corporal B. Foor NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

02/26/17 – Orlando Lamon Robinson, age 47 of Great Mills, MD, Arrested by Deputy B. Fennessey

  2/27/17 – Burton Darrell Moody Jr., age 30 of California, MD,  Arrested by Corporal E. O’Connor

 

