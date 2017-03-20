Bernadette Mary Simacourbe, 54, of Waldorf, MD passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, peacefully in her sleep. She was 54 years old. Born on August 31, 1962 in Riverdale, MD, she was the daughter of the late Maurice J. and Helen P. Simacourbe. She is survived by her siblings, George (Marilyn) Simacourbe, Colette (Bill) Koustenis and Denise Simacourbe; her niece Crissie (Gerry) Smith; her great nephew Trace Smith.

Bernie, as she was affectionately known, was a fan of Batman and many other super heroes. She enjoyed listening to music, especially Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson, and watching 70’s era television shows. Bernie also loved doing word search puzzles and going to the Sagepoint Adult Day Care in La Plata. She was of the Catholic faith.

Visitation on Monday, March 20, 2017 from 2 PM to 4 PM and from 6 PM to 8 PM with Prayers at 6:15 PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Mass on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, MD beginning at 10AM. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1300 Bladensburg Road, NE, Washington, DC. Memorial contributions may be made the Sagepoint Adult Day Care, 10200 La Plata Road, La Plata, MD 20646 where Bernadette attended from 1994 to 2015 and made many friends there over those years. Arrangements by Raymond Funeral Service.