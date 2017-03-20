Paula Jean Fowler, 69, of Lusby, MD passed away March 12, 2017 at Genesis Healthcare Center in La Plata, MD surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 8, 1947, in Connersville, IN, she was the daughter of the late Curtis Gibson and Ruth Racer Gibson.

Paula worked at the Internal Revenue Service prior to becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, listening to music, reading, and watching movies. Paula’s greatest love was for her granddaughter, whom she always adored being with.

Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Eugene H. Fowler and her brother Curtis Gibson, Paula is survived by her three sons, Michael Lusby (Karyn) of Mechanicsville, MD, Matthew Lusby of Mechanicsville, MD, and Marc Lusby of Fort Meade, MD; one grandchild; Karley.

Escorting Paula to her final resting place are Michael Lusby, Matthew Lusby, Marc Lusby, Michael McBride, William Calomeris, and Peter Calomeris.

Family will receive friends for Paula’s Life Celebration on Monday, March 20, 2017 from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM with the prayer service beginning at 7PM at Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 11AM at Our Lady Help of Christians, 100 Village Street, Waldorf MD 20602 with Father Alain Colliou officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30PM at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial donations in Paula’s name may be made to: American Diabetes Association , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or 1-800-DIABETES.