Jacqueline Grace O’Shea, 84, of Chesapeake Beach passed away March 14, 2017 at Calvert Memorial Hospital. She was born January 11, 1933 in Baltimore to Martin and Lenora (Wilson) Holmsted. Jacqueline was raised in Baltimore City and graduated from Eastern High School. She married Woodley O’Shea on January 13, 1951 and they made their home in Baltimore City before moving to Parkville in 1961. Jacqueline moved to Chesapeake Beach in 1995. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Parkville and in her leisure time she enjoyed cooking, yoga, traveling and taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband Woodley James O’Shea, and by a daughter Nancy Lynn O’Shea. She is survived by her sons David W. O’Shea and wife Clare of Chesapeake Beach, Gary M. O’Shea and wife Lynn of Dunkirk, and Timothy S. O’Shea of Baltimore. She is also survived by grandchildren Michael, Thomas, Erin and Kathleen O’Shea, and a sister Diane Holmsted.